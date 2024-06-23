AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-23

21 shops sealed during operation against illegal petrol pumps

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: In a crackdown on illegal LPG shops and mini petrol pumps, the Lahore district administration on Saturday sealed 21 shops and seized equipment.

As per the details shared by the administration, during the operation, the crackdown teams sealed shops and confiscated 197 LPG cylinders, 21 wet machines, 12 refilling machines and 2 mini petrol machines in Allama Iqbal zone, Nishtar zone, Gulberg zone, Dataganj Bakhsh zone and Shalimar zone.

Moreover, the administration continued to enforce regulations against illegal constructions. The Planning Wing in Dataganj Bakhsh zone demolished an illegal 5-marla building after receiving a complaint from a citizen.

Commenting on the operation, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that illegal construction and projection would not be tolerated; construction work should not be undertaken without approval from the relevant department. She assured the people that the planning wing would approve maps within the specified deadline; any omissions and delays would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority also carried out an operation against illegal constructions around Defence Road, College Road and Johar Town, and demolished seven properties.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq said that indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialization was in progress in the city and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

