Changing weather patterns

All the predictions about weather change are coming true. As a result various parts of the world were recently hit by extreme weather and Pakistan is no exception.

We are actually on the front line of weather change as, according to Rubina Khursheed Alam, the prime minister’s coordinator on climate, Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to the impact of climate change.

This has resulted in above normal rains, floods and now due to extreme weather change the government is running awareness campaigns to prepare the population for ongoing and incoming heat waves. Temperatures across the country are hitting the roof.

Just looking at the figures regarding temperatures across the country you wonder how people can survive in such blistering conditions in a country where not only the people but the institutions concerned are ill equipped to deal with such a situation.

Take the example of Mohenjo Daro, this town in Sindh is better known for its archaeological sites and here temperatures rose as high as 52.2 C while the highest temperature recorded in Pakistan in 2017 was 54C, which was in the city of Turbat, located in the southwestern province of Baluchistan.

At that time no one paid any attention towards rising temperatures as they regarded it as a freak of nature not realizing that the temperatures are now shooting upwards given the effects of global warming.

The problem in most third world countries is a devil-may-care attitude towards any impeding crisis with some crazy belief that things will take care of themselves.

The temperature in Turbat was the second hottest in Asia and fourth highest in the world, according to Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department. This did not really draw the attention of concerned authorities who might have realized that this is just the beginning of a new and dangerous phenomenon, which could not only affect individuals but the country as a whole endangering the life and health of the population locally and globally.

Mohenjo Daro is a small town that does experience extremely hot summers but nothing close to what it is experiencing at the moment. Its small markets, that include bakeries, tea stalls, and fruit and vegetable vendors, are usually bustling with customers but not this year.

The markets are deserted and shop-keepers sitting idle braving the heat and partaking liquids at regular intervals. Like in all other cities struck by this phenomenon the emergency departments of local hospitals are overflowing with patients most of whom are victims of a sun stroke.

This affliction is so rampant that even in five-star hospitals in Karachi that will charge you an arm and a leg for a simple drip it is difficult to find a bed. You can imagine how difficult it must be for the ordinary man looking for a similar facility in a government hospital.

The heatwaves prevalent in different parts of the country are not the end of the story. As these extreme weather conditions subside in one part of the country they rise in other parts creating the same nightmarish scenarios for which we are ill prepared. According to reports, the heat wave in Mohenjo Daro and surrounding areas will subside, but another spell is expected to hit other areas in Sindh, including Karachi, and you can guess the consequences.

As the sun beats down ruthlessly and without mercy on the citizens of one city after another, this is not the end of the story. As the weather cycle goes in our country the heat wave is to be followed by monsoons which too will have increased intensity as is being predicted.

Already, Karachi is on alert for more than the usual rainfall and as if that is not enough accompanied by strong winds. Time and again we have been promised unhindered flow of rain water into thoroughly cleaned drains so that when it rains it disappears as quickly as it fell, preventing the appearance of mini lakes and rivers and allowing the citizens of this metropolitan city to enjoy rains without fear and with some pleasure with their families. I am keeping my fingers crossed.

