Balochistan govt presents Rs955.6bn ‘surplus’ budget for FY2024-25

BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2024
Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Ahmed Nosherwani on Friday presented the provincial budget for the financial year 2024-25, with a total outlay of Rs955 billion.

In the assembly session, the finance minister said it was a surplus budget with total expenditure expected to be Rs930.20 billion against total receipts of Rs955.60 billion in the financial year 2024-25.

Budget 2024-25 updates: Pakistan targets 3.6% growth, 38% higher FBR taxes as Aurangzeb presents proposals

On the revenue side, the provincial government expects Rs726.668 billion in receipts from the federal government, Rs124.489 billion in provincial own receipts, and Rs69.618 billion in capital receipts.

Meanwhile, in expenditures, the Balochistan government proposed Rs564.892 billion for the current revenue expenditure, Rs22.152 billion for capital expenditure, and Rs219.561 billion for Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP).

Salaries and pensions

The provincial government proposed a 25% increase in the salaries of government employees of Grade 1 to 16, while a 22% raise for the employees falling between Grade 17 to 22.

In pensions of the retired employees, the government earmarked a 15% increase for FY25.

Education

For the education sector, the total developmental and non-developmental expenditure budget was earmarked at Rs146.9 billion for FY25, 52% up from Rs96.5 billion in FY24.

Health

For health, the Balochistan government proposed Rs67.3 billion in non-developmental expenditure for FY25, up 30% from Rs52.7 billion last year. For the developmental expenditure in the sector, the government proposed Rs20 billion for the upcoming financial year.

Moreover, the finance minister said his government had earmarked 242 new vacancies in the sector.

For health card programme in the province, he proposed a budget of Rs5.5 billion.

Law and Order

For maintaining law and order in the province, the government proposed Rs84 billion in non-developmental expenditure in the sector, up 53% from Rs54.9 billion last year.

For the FY25, the provincial government earmarked Rs1.497 billion to buy new vehicles for law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, the government also proposed Rs193 million for Quetta Safe City project and Rs1 billion for Gwadar Safe City project.

Local government

For the local government grant, the provincial government proposed a budget of Rs35 billion, up 108% from Rs16.8 billion last year.

More to follow

