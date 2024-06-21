AIRLINK 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.45%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DFML 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
DGKC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FFBL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
FFL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.91%)
HBL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.29%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.64%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.45%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SEARL 59.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
SNGP 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.77%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 25,935 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 78,696 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,418 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.08%)
Markets

China stocks track global markets lower amid strong outflows

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 11:54am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slumped on Friday, tracking regional peers lower amid strength in the US dollar and a pull-back in technology shares, with strong foreign outflows weighing on the market. Foreign portfolio flows have turned.

About 33 billion yuan ($4.54 billion) left the mainland this month via the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect Scheme, following four months of net inflows.

China stocks slip as Beijing stands pat on benchmark rates

The Southbound leg also reported 129 billion yuan of outflows from the mainland to Hong Kong so far this year.

Additionally, investors remained cautious as the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee is set to gather in July for a key meeting known as a plenum, the third since the body of elite decision-makers was elected in 2022, focusing on reforms amid “challenges” at home and complexities abroad.

“For the upcoming ‘Third Plenum’, we expect the reform focus to be on both containing left-tail risks and growing right-tail potential for China in the ‘post-property’ era,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

“Rather than a ‘big bang’ policy initiative, we expect a continuation, or even scale-up, of existing reform measures on a multi-year horizon.”

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.39% at 2,993.57 points, below a critical level of 3,000 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.6%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.29%, the consumer staples sector down 1.41%, the real estate index up 0.27% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.94%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.92% to 6,429.92, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.71% at 18,021.56.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.34%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.89% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.72%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.64% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.01%, dragged lower by a pull-back in technology shares, tracking a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.

