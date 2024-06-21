AIRLINK 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.45%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DFML 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
DGKC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FFBL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
FFL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.91%)
HBL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.29%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.64%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.45%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SEARL 59.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
SNGP 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.77%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 25,935 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 78,696 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,418 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.08%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Post-floods resilience: World Bank approves $535mn for two projects in Pakistan

  • Lender says additional financing will build on on-going efforts to equip Pakistan’s social protection system with policy and delivery system foundations necessary for more effective and rapid responses to future crises
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jun, 2024 11:46am

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $535 million in financing for Pakistan to support two projects, Crisis Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) program and Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Sectors Transformation (LIVAQUA) project.

As per a statement released by the global lender, CRISP aims to strengthen the country’s social protection system and build shock resilience among poor and vulnerable households, while the LIVAQUA project will promote climate-smart and competitive small and medium producers in the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh.

“The catastrophic floods that hit Pakistan in 2022 were a tragic reminder of the importance to build resilience to such disasters, including by strengthening both social protection and sectors that support economic growth and recovery,” Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, was quoted as saying.

“It is also imperative to help the vulnerable absorb climate shocks through innovative climate-smart technology and contingency planning.”

The World Bank said that the additional financing for CRISP, which amounts to $400 million, will build on the program’s on-going efforts to equip Pakistan’s social protection system with the policy and delivery system foundations necessary for more effective and rapid responses to future crises.

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

The CRISP program will focus on longer-term policy actions to further improve the national cash transfer program’s effectiveness, coverage and Federal-Provincial coordination, it added.

“Since its inception, the CRISP program has achieved significant results with regular safety net support to more than 9 million families and a demonstrated capability of quickly reaching 2.8 million families during the recent floods,” said Amjad Zafar Khan, Task Team Leader for the Project.

“The additional financing would not only assist families in becoming more resilient to climate and economic shocks, but also encourage the use of provincial capacities to take up a larger role in social assistance.”

Meanwhile, financing to the tune of $135 million will be provided under LIVAQUA project, to promote climate-smart production, value addition, and inclusive access to markets, and help create opportunities for growth in the livestock and aquaculture sectors.

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

World Bank said that LIVAQUA will cover all districts in Sindh using a phased approach.

It is expected to directly benefit more than 940,000 farm families, including 930,000 livestock households and 10,000 aquaculture producers. The project also includes measures to ensure female farmers’ participation in the project and narrow gender gaps.

“The project will improve the livelihoods of small and medium livestock and aquaculture producers, increase their resilience to animal health and climate-related shocks, strengthen the overall growth of these two sectors in Sindh, and more broadly improve food and nutrition security and reduce the sectors’ contribution to greenhouse gas emissions,” said Myriam Chaudron, Task Team Leader for the project.

World Bank Floods in Pakistan external financing World Bank Pakistan Board of Executive Directors Crisis Resilient Social Protection Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Sectors Transformation farms

Comments

200 characters
Khalid Jun 21, 2024 12:36pm
All this is thanks to a single individual who is working selflessly to make Pakistan great. Thank you COAS Asim Munir Sahab.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Post-floods resilience: World Bank approves $535mn for two projects in Pakistan

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

Read more stories