AIRLINK 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.93%)
DFML 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
DGKC 93.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
FCCL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
FFBL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.81%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HASCOL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
HBL 124.90 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.44%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
HUMNL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.48%)
PRL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.95%)
PTC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 8,375 Increased By 64.8 (0.78%)
BR30 26,124 Increased By 173.7 (0.67%)
KSE100 79,261 Increased By 459.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,604 Increased By 166.5 (0.65%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Autos: It’s not over

BR Research Published 21 Jun, 2024 08:59am

In a great display of resilience, automobile sales have remained consistently strong on May 24 after delivering a worthy performance in the previous month as well. That’s two consecutive months of selling over 10,000 units—setting the highest record in 15 months of low volumes—spread across passenger cars, LCVs and SUVs. Compared to May 23, it’s a 100 percent recovery. Price cuts perhaps had a hand in the matter. But anyone expecting this to set the tone for FY25 may have a rude awakening in store for them.

For one, a substantive recovery hinges on SBP’s monetary policy going forward. Given the Central Bank is hesitant to give a firm direction on forward inflation—treading with extreme caution still after cutting the rate for the first time in 4 years—it seems unlikely that the rate cuts over the next fiscal year will be significant enough to boost automobile financing. Though it would be welcome for sure, lower rates are not on the horizon for now which leaves a major portion of the market demand staying untapped. Additionally, a strict stance on imports to keep current accounts in check does not invite confidence that auto financing will be encouraged. The SBP has already tightened regulations on car financing before to reduce demand.

An even bigger deal is the changes in the less-than-inventive budget that the government has just announced. A mammoth, IMF-friendly tax target forced the government to make hasty changes by imposing higher taxes on salaries and consumptions, as well as non-filers. Cars for instance will now be taxed based on their price. Taxes will have an inflationary impact broadly, and on cars specifically. Even if the increased price of cars has no impact or a delayed impact on volumes, reduced purchasing power certainly will as cash purchases become harder than ever.

In 11MFY24, total volumetric sales in the industry have slid 25 percent compared to the same period in FY23, and much higher—64 percent—compared to the same period in FY22. In other words, only two years ago, car sales were 2.8 times what the industry is selling today with more models and variety in the entirety of the fleets assembled combined.

There are no signals at present that suggest that the government wants demand to resurface or improve. The economy is simply not prepared for it and the tightening noose on fiscal policy is only one way to confirm the diagnosis that—it’s not over.

IMF LCVs SUVs Autos passenger cars automobile automobile sales Cars Sales

Comments

200 characters

Autos: It’s not over

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Read more stories