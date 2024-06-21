Babar Ghori reaches Dubai to meet Ishrat

DUBAI: Former Federal Minister of Shipping and Ports, Senator Babar Khan Ghori has arrived in Dubai from America.

Babar Khan Ghori will meet most of the political leaders in Dubai regarding his political future, while he will also meet with the former Governor of Sindh, Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad. There will be an important meeting in which they will discuss the strategy for starting political activities in Karachi.

According to sources, leaders of several political parties are in touch with Babar Khan Ghori and Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad and are asking them to be part of their parties have offered.