Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-21

Babar Ghori reaches Dubai to meet Ishrat

NNI Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

DUBAI: Former Federal Minister of Shipping and Ports, Senator Babar Khan Ghori has arrived in Dubai from America.

Babar Khan Ghori will meet most of the political leaders in Dubai regarding his political future, while he will also meet with the former Governor of Sindh, Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad. There will be an important meeting in which they will discuss the strategy for starting political activities in Karachi.

According to sources, leaders of several political parties are in touch with Babar Khan Ghori and Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad and are asking them to be part of their parties have offered.

Dubai Babar Khan Ghori Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad

Comments

200 characters

Babar Ghori reaches Dubai to meet Ishrat

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories