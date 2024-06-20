Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
China stocks dip as market reform in focus

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2024

HONG KONG: China stocks inched lower on Wednesday, with the tech-focused STAR50 index and start-up board ChiNext leading losses, as investors were unimpressed by the top securities regulator’s latest policy move. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published eight new measures on Wednesday to deepen STAR market reform. The measures were published after CSRC chairman Wu Qing made a speech at annual Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

Wu also said the watchdog will crack down on market misbehaviours. Hong Kong stocks rebounded on tech and state-owned company gains.

China Reform Holdings Corp has invested in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Hong Kong-listed, Chinese state-owned enterprises, the manager of state assets said on Wednesday, in a move to support the companies and stabilise the market.

