Establishment of Business Facilitation Centres lauded

LAHORE: Member SAARC Chamber and former Senior Vice President Federal Chamber Khawaja Shahzeb Akram have said that the establishment of Business Facilitation Centers by the Punjab government is a strong reflection of business-friendly policy.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking personal attention to promote new investment across the province. The establishment of Business Facilitation Centers is also helpful link in this chain. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of businessmen here yesterday.

He highly appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Secretary for Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta who are taking great steps to implement the vision of Punjab Chief Minister’s business friendly policy.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram also said that the Punjab Government has brought together various federal and provincial departments under one roof to facilitate the business community.

