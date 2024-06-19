USA win toss and field against South Africa in T20 World Cup

NORTH SOUND: USA captain Aaron Jones won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

USA qualified for the Super Eight by finishing second behind India in Group A after notching a famous win over Pakistan in Dallas.

“We’re going to go with the extra spinner,” Jones said as left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige came into the side ahead of Shadley van Schalkwyk.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too different to Dallas.”

South Africa, who topped Group D with four wins from four, made one change from their last outing against Nepal with spinner Keshav Maharaj coming in for medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman.

“We weren’t sure what to do,” said Markram. “We would also have leaned towards bowling but we’re not too bothered with the result of the toss.”

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)