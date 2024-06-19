BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

USA win toss and field against South Africa in T20 World Cup

AFP Published 19 Jun, 2024 08:17pm

NORTH SOUND: USA captain Aaron Jones won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

USA qualified for the Super Eight by finishing second behind India in Group A after notching a famous win over Pakistan in Dallas.

“We’re going to go with the extra spinner,” Jones said as left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige came into the side ahead of Shadley van Schalkwyk.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too different to Dallas.”

Pakistan end disappointing T20 World Cup with tense 3-wicket win

South Africa, who topped Group D with four wins from four, made one change from their last outing against Nepal with spinner Keshav Maharaj coming in for medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman.

“We weren’t sure what to do,” said Markram. “We would also have leaned towards bowling but we’re not too bothered with the result of the toss.”

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

USA win toss and field against South Africa in T20 World Cup

Fitch Ratings says Pakistan’s ‘ambitious’ budget strengthens IMF deal prospects

Oil hits seven-week high on demand hopes, war jitters

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek foreign minister says

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

Read more stories