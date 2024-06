GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 37,396 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory.

The toll includes at least 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,523 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.