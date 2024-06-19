2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Two children died and seven people were injured on Wednesday when a fire erupted due to a laptop blow up at a house in Faisalabad, Aaj News reported.

The fire erupted when the laptop that was plugged in for charging exploded. The injured which included women and children were shifted to nearby hospital.

Two children, a six-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, later succumbed to their injuries.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief on the incident and issued directives for the injured to be provided with the best medical services.