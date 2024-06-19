BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 18, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Fitch Ratings says Pakistan’s ‘ambitious’ budget strengthens IMF deal prospects
Read here for details.
- PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22
Read here for details.
- Govt eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb
Read here for details.
- Oil up on Fed comments, geopolitical risk premium in Europe, Mideast
Read here for details.
- Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps
Read here for details.
- IT, private banks lead Indian shares to third day of record closing highs
Read here for details.
Comments