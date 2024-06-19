AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jun, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Fitch Ratings says Pakistan’s ‘ambitious’ budget strengthens IMF deal prospects

Read here for details.

  • PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22

Read here for details.

  • Govt eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Oil up on Fed comments, geopolitical risk premium in Europe, Mideast

Read here for details.

  • Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Read here for details.

  • IT, private banks lead Indian shares to third day of record closing highs

Read here for details.

