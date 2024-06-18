AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India to interview ‘sole candidate’ Gambhir for coaching job: reports

AFP Published 18 Jun, 2024 11:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir is in pole position to become India’s next head coach after media reports said Tuesday that he was the only applicant for the high-profile post.

The 42-year-old, a flamboyant left-handed batsman who scored over 10,000 international runs across three formats, most recently coached Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL crown.

Applications for the top job closed on May 27, with Indian media reporting Gambhir was the only person to put his name forward.

After retiring from playing in 2018, Gambhir entered politics.

In 2019 he was elected as a lawmaker for Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party, but quit politics in March to coach the IPL’s Knight Riders.

His interview was set to take place on Tuesday, the Indian Express reported, citing BCCI sources, saying he was the “only candidate to have applied”.

The Times of India called him the “presumed front-runner”. India’s cricket board, the BCCI, has not made any official comment on the process.

Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

The India job is currently held by Rahul Dravid but will become vacant following the T20 World Cup after he decided not to stay on.

India are seeking a replacement until the next 50-over World Cup in 2027.

India have not won a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy under their last foreign coach, Duncan Fletcher of Zimbabwe.

Local media reports initially said that as well as Gambhir, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Australians Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer had also been sounded out for the job.

But BCCI secretary Jay Shah dismissed the reports, issuing a statement saying that no Australian had been approached with a coaching offer.

IPL BCCI Kolkata Knight Riders Rahul Dravid BCCI secretary Jay Shah Gautam Gambhir

Comments

200 characters

India to interview ‘sole candidate’ Gambhir for coaching job: reports

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories