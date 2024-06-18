AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 10:07am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to record highs at the open on Tuesday, led by gains in energy stocks after a cut in windfall tax on crude.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.25% at 23,523.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.22% to 77,180.69, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

They rose about 0.4% each at the open to hit all-time high levels.

Energy stocks rose 0.5%, led by a 1.2% gain in ONGC.

The government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,250 rupees ($38.93) per metric ton from 5,200 rupees, effective June 15.

Information technology company Wipro rose 3% after announcing an extension of its digital transformation partnership with apparel maker Hanesbrands.

State-run firms boost Indian shares to record closing highs, second weekly gain

Wipro was among the top five Nifty 50 gainers. Public sector enterprises rose 1%, on course to extend its post-election results rally to the ninth session. State-owned lenders rose 0.5%.

Som Distilleries tumbled 11% after Indian police launched an investigation into the company after the government’s child rights agency announced that it found children working at a distillery.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories