AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-17

Sterling on track for best week of year against ailing euro

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

LONDON: Sterling was on track for its biggest weekly gain against the euro in nearly seven months on Friday, as investor concerns sparked by France’s snap election continued to pummel the euro zone currency.

The euro was broadly flat on the day against sterling at 84.09 pence, but was on course for a nearly 1% weekly fall - its biggest since November 2023.

The pound slipped 0.4% on the day against the broadly stronger dollar, to $1.27065.

The euro has tumbled across the board this week as opinion polls project that Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally (RN) party is on track to come out top in the French elections.

Markets appear to be taking Britain’s own general election largely in their stride so far, with the opposition Labour party currently projected to win comfortably next month.

Labour has tacked to the centre ground in recent years which has helped reassure businesses, although some of their policies have unnerved the super-rich.

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to meet on June 20 to determine its monetary policy, with markets betting the central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 5.25%, despite the European Central Bank cutting earlier this month.

Market pricing suggests a 91% chance that the BoE will hold, with a 9% chance of a reduction.

While headline UK inflation has fallen close to the BoE’s 2% target, it was much higher than expected in the key services sector in April, and 6% wage growth in May remained roughly double the level consistent with the target. “While the data has done most of the heavy lifting in taking a June cut off the table, the proximity of the June meeting to the election date probably reduces the chance of the BoE cutting a little further,” economists at BNP Paribas said in a note.

Euro Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling on track for best week of year against ailing euro

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

Eidul Azha today

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories