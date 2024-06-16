AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan win toss and bowl against Ireland in T20 World Cup

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2024 07:29pm

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland in the final Group A match of the T20 World Cup at Central Broward Stadium on Sunday.

After the first three games at the venue were all abandoned because heavy rains caused a waterlogged outfield, the game looked set to start on time.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament with India and the USA taking the top two group spots and places in the Super Eights stage.

Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

Pakistan made one change from the team which beat Canada on Tuesday with seamer Naseem Shah making way for Abbas Afridi.

Ireland also made one switch with leg spinner Ben White prefered to seamer Craig Young.

While nothing is at stake in the contest, in terms of qualification, bottom-placed Ireland will be seeking their first win of the competition. Pakistan will be keen to finish above Canada in third place.

