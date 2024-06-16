KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 21.488 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,119.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.810 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.737billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.545 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.280 billion), Silver (PKR 1.235 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 916.937 million), DJ (PKR 247.444 million), Natural Gas (PKR 180.597 million), Japan Equity (PKR 173.050 million), SP 500 (PKR 170.946 million), Copper (PKR 122.190 million), Brent (PKR 42.703 million) and Palladium (PKR 25.242 million).

In Agricultural commodities,4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.000 million were traded.

