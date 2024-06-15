LGs to get Rs121.9bn with Rs33.9bn additional grant

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has earmarked an additional Rs. 33.9 billion to augment the grant provided to Local Councils, soaring from Rs. 88 billion to Rs. 121.9 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

A sum of Rs. 160 billion has been allocated for the subsequent financial year, signalling a steadfast commitment to empowering local bodies and ensuring improved service delivery.

Furthermore, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is set to receive a considerable boost, with a 50% increase in the OZT grant, alongside a 17.5% rise in pension share. This enhancement translates to a total share of Rs. 1.612 billion allocated for KMC in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government’s focus on sanitation and environmental sustainability is seen by allocating Rs. 555 million for Nullah cleaning activities in Karachi Division and an additional Rs. 410 million for the cleaning of Storm Water Channels, drains and Nullahs across the megacity. These initiatives are poised to address the longstanding challenges related to waste management and urban flooding, fostering a cleaner and safer environment for residents.

