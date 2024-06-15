AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

High octane: Senate body recommends hike in PL to Rs100/litre

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has recommended increasing petroleum levy on high octane to Rs100 per litre.

The meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance was held under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday.

The official of the Petroleum Division informed the committee that we had made extensive consultation with stakeholders a year ago on giving subsidy to motor bikers on petrol, but this was not practicable in Pakistan.

He also informed that over 50 percent petrol consumption is used by motor bikers in Pakistan.

He also informed that the government has also proposed to increase PDL on high octane from Rs60 to Rs75.

On this, Senator Mohsin Aziz questioned which class uses high octane.

The official of the Petroleum Division replied that the rich class can use high octane.

Senator Mohsin said that the rich people can afford to give Rs100 per litre PDL on high octane.

The chairman committee also endorsed that this should be increased to Rs100 per litre.

The committee also rejected the government’s proposal to tax stationery items.

Senator Farooq Naek said that it is the state’s duty to provide education and health free to the people of Pakistan.

The FBR chairman said that private schools are charging heavy fees from students. The government had given 100 percent tax credit, but now we have proposed to reduce exemption from 100 to 80.

