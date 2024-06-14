Introduction of digital advertising discussed

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss the introduction of digital advertising in Islamabad.

The meeting included the administrator of MCI and other CDA officials. Randhawa stated that the goal of introducing digital advertising is to enhance the city's aesthetics.

Plans include the installation of digital screens, signboards, billboards, and LED screens while ensuring that the city's natural beauty is preserved.

For the first time in Islamabad, 3D advertising will be launched.

To ensure comprehensive evaluation, a technical committee has been formed to review all aspects of digital advertising.

Randhawa also emphasized the importance of comparing the costs and revenue associated with digital advertising.

He directed the team to seek the opinions of advertising experts to ensure the project's success.

