AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Markets Print 2024-06-14

Nikkei ends lower ahead of BOJ policy decision

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, reversing early gains amid caution around the Bank of Japan’s policy decision due Friday.

The Nikkei closed 0.4% lower at 38,720.47, after rising nearly 1% to cross the 39,000 level earlier in the session as chip-related stocks tracked their US peers.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 44 stocks rose and 181 fell.

The broader Topix also gave up early gains, ending 0.89% lower at 2,731.78.

“The market was weaker than expected,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The Nikkei was barely in the positive territory earlier in the session supported by gains of chip-related stocks.” Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.54% and was the biggest support for the Nikkei, tracking overnight gains in the US semiconductor index.

However, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.66%, dragging the Nikkei the most.

