Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

BoK inaugurates women-centric Islamic Banking branch in Hayatabad

Published 14 Jun, 2024

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) announced the inauguration of the very first women-centric Islamic Banking branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This pioneering branch is strategically located in Deans Heights, Phase 2, Hayatabad, Peshawar, and has been opened under the umbrella of BoK Islamic Banking Group (IBG).

Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head Islamic Banking (A), stated that it is a space where women can feel comfortable and supported as they manage their finances; while ensuring they have access to the best Riba Free & Shariah Compliant Islamic financial products and services that fit their unique needs and dreams.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has lauded this initiative, recognizing it as a significant move towards promoting gender equality and women’s financial inclusion in banking.

Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director Financial Inclusion Support Department, SBP, highlighted the broader significance, saying, “Empowering women through financial services not only enhances their individual prospects but also drives economic growth and societal prosperity.

This women-centric branch embodies a significant leap towards inclusive economic participation, reflecting our commitment to fostering an environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our economy.”

