Private Schools & Colleges Association rejects budget

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Private Schools & Colleges Association while expressing serious concerns over neglecting the private education sector by the government has rejected the federal budget 2024-25.

Talking to media men here on Thursday, Dr Malik Abrar Hussain, the central president of the association said it was very sad not to give relief in the budget to the private education sector, which had helped the government in equipping crores of children of Pakistan with the best education.

In the budget, there was no mention of relief to the religious Madrassas, while the salaries of government employees should have been increased in proportion to the inflation, Hussain said and added that by neglecting private education in the budget, the current government had given evidence of anti-education from which the private education sector was particularly concerned.

Hussain further said that no relief was given to religious schools in the budget, nor was money allocated for their development and improvement, which was causing disappointment in the religious community as well.

“The government should have allocated a significant amount for religious Madrasas which provide free food, accommodation and religious education to millions of children. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen. The budget shows the incompetence of the imported finance minister.”

