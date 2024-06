LONDON: Wimbledon will have a record 50 million pound ($63.94 million) prize money pot this year with singles champions taking home 2.7 million each, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Thursday.

The total prize money is 11.9%, or 5.3 million pounds, more than offered at last year’s tournament.

First round singles losers will each get 60,000 pounds.

The grass court grand slam runs from July 1-14.