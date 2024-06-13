AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
DFML 38.43 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.35%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (6.06%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.55%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 108.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.38%)
HUBC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.85%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.75%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.09%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.09%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PPL 121.15 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.23%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.23%)
PTC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.97%)
SEARL 61.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
SNGP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.28%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,924 Increased By 346.3 (4.57%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By 1159.9 (4.79%)
KSE100 75,687 Increased By 2889.9 (3.97%)
KSE30 24,272 Increased By 1058.5 (4.56%)
Markets

European shares open lower as Fed trims rate-cut projections

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 12:47pm

European shares edged lower at open on Thursday, weighed down by elevated government bond yields, as a more hawkish stance on rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve dampened sentiment.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, as of 0715 GMT, after closing 1.2% higher in the previous session.

The US Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, with the central bankers projecting only one quarter-point rate cut this year, down from three projected in March.

Bond yields across the euro zone rose, with the yield on the German 10-year bund, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last at 2.551%.

Most sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive real estate being the biggest drag, down 0.8%.

European shares gain as cool US data bolsters Fed rate cut hopes

Among single stocks, BT gained 2.5% after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 3.16% stake in Britain’s largest broadband and mobile operator.

Shares of Wise plunged 19.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the British money transfer company forecast a 15%-20% growth in its underlying income this year, a slowdown on the 31% seen in the year to end-March.

