AIRLINK 77.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DFML 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.88%)
DGKC 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.48%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.29%)
FFBL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.81%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HASCOL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.93%)
HBL 107.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.39%)
HUBC 141.29 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.76%)
HUMNL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.75%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.48%)
OGDC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 8.71 (7.31%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.63%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PPL 119.20 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (4.52%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.58%)
PTC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
SEARL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (4.27%)
SNGP 63.97 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.21%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.48%)
TRG 64.43 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.11%)
UNITY 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,839 Increased By 261.6 (3.45%)
BR30 25,088 Increased By 869.4 (3.59%)
KSE100 75,097 Increased By 2299.9 (3.16%)
KSE30 24,058 Increased By 844.2 (3.64%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN refugee agency says record 117mn people forcibly displaced in 2023

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 10:57am

GENEVA: The United Nations refugee agency on Thursday said the number of people forcibly displaced stood at a record 117.3 million as of the end of last year, warning that this figure could rise further without major global political changes.

“These are refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, people being forced away by conflict, by persecution, by different and increasingly complex forms of violence,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“Conflict remains a very, very deep driver of displacement.” In its report on global trends in forced displacement, UNHCR said that there had been a yearly increase in the number of people forcibly displaced over the last 12 years.

UNHCR estimates that forced displacement has continued to increase in the first four months of 2024, and that the number of those displaced is likely to have exceeded 120 million by the end of April.

“Unless there is a shift in international geopolitics, unfortunately, I actually see that figure continuing to go up,” Grandi said, referring to the risk of new conflicts.

The conflicts that have driven displacement include the war in Sudan, which Grandi described as “one of the most catastrophic ones” despite garnering less attention that other crises.

More that 9 million people have been internally displaced and another 2 million have fled to neighbouring countries including Chad, Egypt and South Sudan, Grandi said.

UN to punish staffers involved in ‘terror,’ urges UNRWA funding: Guterres

“People are arriving in the hundreds every day,” he said, referring to the influx of people seeking safety in Chad.

In Gaza, Israel’s bombardment and ground campaign have caused around 1.7 million people – nearly 80% of the Palestinian enclave’s population – to become internally displaced, many of them multiple times.

UN launches fund to shield displaced people from climate shocks

Grandi warned that the possible crossings of Gazans into Egypt from the southern border town of Rafah to escape Israel’s military offensive would be catastrophic.

“Another refugee crisis outside Gaza would be catastrophic on all levels, including because we have no guarantee that the people will be able to return to Gaza one day,” Grandi said.

Egypt South Sudan Gaza United Nations refugee agency Israel and Hamas Filippo Grandi Rafah

Comments

200 characters

UN refugee agency says record 117mn people forcibly displaced in 2023

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Read more stories