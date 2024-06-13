AIRLINK 79.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.64%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
DFML 38.02 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
DGKC 90.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.78%)
FCCL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.62%)
FFBL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.48%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 106.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.24%)
HUBC 141.48 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.89%)
HUMNL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.88%)
OGDC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.39%)
PAEL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
PPL 120.05 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.26%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.68%)
PTC 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
SEARL 59.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.29%)
SNGP 64.13 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.67%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,815 Increased By 237.5 (3.13%)
BR30 25,043 Increased By 824.5 (3.4%)
KSE100 74,712 Increased By 1914.4 (2.63%)
KSE30 23,974 Increased By 760.7 (3.28%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee helped by soft US inflation data, hawkish Fed to weigh

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 09:56am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will be supported on Thursday by the lower-than-expected US inflation print, while projections that the Federal Reserve will cut rates only once this year are expected to weigh.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 83.52-83.55 to the US dollar, compared with its previous close at 83.5450.

“The relief on the US inflation is not leading to much (for the rupee), which ordinarily means that (the dollar/rupee pair) wants to push higher,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“And that push higher has to deal with the RBI.”

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday intervened in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) and the local spot markets to keep local currency from dipping to an all-time low.

US Treasury yields and the dollar index slumped after US consumer prices was unchanged in May, following a 0.3% month-on-month increase in April, and compared with a 0.1% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The drop in the yields and the dollar was partly unwound after the dot plot indicated that the Fed may cut rates just once this year, compared with three rate cuts policymakers had projected in March.

Further, the Fed’s long-run estimate for policy rose from 2.5625% to 2.75%.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

The dot plot delivered a hawkish surprise with a median projection of one cut in 2024 instead of the two that the consensus had expected, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The market probability of a September Fed rate cut climbed to more than 80% following the inflation report, only to drop back to near 60% later.

The dollar index, having hit a low of 104.25, recovered.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was 7 basis points off the lows.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee helped by soft US inflation data, hawkish Fed to weigh

Market reacts positively to budget FY25, KSE-100 gains over 1,900 points

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Read more stories