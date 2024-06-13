AIRLINK 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
DFML 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.63%)
DGKC 90.74 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.82%)
FCCL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.58%)
FFBL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.31%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 106.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.24%)
HUBC 141.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.55%)
HUMNL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.37%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
OGDC 127.99 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (7.38%)
PAEL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.17%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
PPL 119.80 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.04%)
PRL 23.78 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.63%)
PTC 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
SEARL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.44%)
SNGP 64.20 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (3.58%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
TRG 64.13 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,815 Increased By 237.5 (3.13%)
BR30 25,043 Increased By 824.5 (3.4%)
KSE100 74,712 Increased By 1914.4 (2.63%)
KSE30 23,974 Increased By 760.7 (3.28%)
Financials lead Australia shares higher; local jobs data eyed

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 09:52am

Australian shares edged higher to snap from a two-day losing streak on Thursday, led by gains in heavyweight financials, while investors keenly awaited domestic jobs data for further clarity on the central bank’s monetary policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,763 points by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday. Investors awaited the local unemployment data for May, due at 0130 GMT, for cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy trajectory.

The central bank’s two-day monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next week. Globally, investors exercised caution after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and projected only one interest rate cut this year.

Back in Sydney, interest rate-sensitive financial stocks led the charge to rise as much as 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Gold stocks added as much as 1.6% on the back of stronger bullion prices.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources gained as much as 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices and advanced as much as 0.7%.

Energy majors Woodside Energy and Santos gained as much as 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, mining stocks shed as much as 0.2% as iron ore prices struggled for direction.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

In company news, Qantas Airways said it will acquire the remaining 49% stake in online travel business TripADeal for A$211 million ($140.6 million) as the airline seeks to capitalize on strong demand for holiday bookings. Shares of Qantas were last up 0.8%.

Australia’s competition regulator highlighted potential competition concerns over Sigma Healthcare’s proposed merger with Chemist Warehouse Group to form an A$8.8 billion entity.

Shares of the company fell as much as 10.4% to A$1.08, their lowest level since Feb. 27.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,793.48 points.

The benchmark is set to snap a five-day losing streak.

Australian shares

