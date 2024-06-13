PITB, Tech Valley join hands to provide Google scholarships

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Tech Valley Pakistan have joined hands to provide 10,000 free Google Career Certification Scholarships.

According to the PITB on Wednesday, this initiative aims to empower individuals with in-demand digital skills, enhancing their career prospects in today's competitive job market.

These scholarships, distributed through various partner organisations, are open to all individuals, irrespective of their educational background or degree status. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from top-tier digital education.

The Google Career Certification programme includes 10 different courses, each valued between USD 100 and USD 500. The beneficiaries of this initiative would receive six months of training via Coursera in courses such as artificial intelligence, IT support, project management, advanced data analytics, UX design, digital marketing and e-commerce, cybersecurity and more, enhancing their employment prospects.

The selected candidates would have access to these courses entirely free of charge. The courses cover a wide range of essential digital skills and knowledge areas, designed to meet the growing demands of the digital economy.

Commenting on the joint venture, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The PITB would shortlist eligible organisations in the province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organisations. Additionally, the PITB would promote scholarships among eligible organisations in the province.”

