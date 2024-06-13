‘BRI becomes world’s broadest-based, largest platform for international cooperation’

LAHORE: “Over the past nine years, the BRI has achieved tangible and fruitful progress, becoming the world’s broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation. It has been joined by 149 countries and 32 international organizations, showing strong vitality,” stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat recently.

He added CPEC has undeniably brought numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy and the project has resulted in the construction of highways, ports and energy infrastructure, leading to improved transportation and energy efficiency. Furthermore, the CPEC has strengthened bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, fostering a strategic cooperative partnership.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that it is observed that Chinese community live in isolation which has devastating impact on investment promotion activities and in return positive signals are not being transmitted by existing investors.

Taking stock of above, PCJCCI, being the China specific chamber, has chalked out a programme of conducting food and cultural analog to part distance between the two communities. He added that the concept is to bring both communities closer by arranging interaction in their respected fields through conducting food gala which will not only present special Pakistani and Chinese cuisine but also highlight the commonalities of both cultures.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that the main agenda of this event is to boost the cultural exchange between both countries. Pak-China Food & Cultural Analogue will identify/highlight the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani Food, couture and music.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI shared that the hallmark of this food and cultural programme is to disseminate message of uniformity between public and private sectors with respect to enhanced Chinese stake in this region in the shape of foreign direct investment/joint ventures.

