AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-13

‘BRI becomes world’s broadest-based, largest platform for international cooperation’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: “Over the past nine years, the BRI has achieved tangible and fruitful progress, becoming the world’s broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation. It has been joined by 149 countries and 32 international organizations, showing strong vitality,” stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat recently.

He added CPEC has undeniably brought numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy and the project has resulted in the construction of highways, ports and energy infrastructure, leading to improved transportation and energy efficiency. Furthermore, the CPEC has strengthened bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, fostering a strategic cooperative partnership.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that it is observed that Chinese community live in isolation which has devastating impact on investment promotion activities and in return positive signals are not being transmitted by existing investors.

Taking stock of above, PCJCCI, being the China specific chamber, has chalked out a programme of conducting food and cultural analog to part distance between the two communities. He added that the concept is to bring both communities closer by arranging interaction in their respected fields through conducting food gala which will not only present special Pakistani and Chinese cuisine but also highlight the commonalities of both cultures.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that the main agenda of this event is to boost the cultural exchange between both countries. Pak-China Food & Cultural Analogue will identify/highlight the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani Food, couture and music.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI shared that the hallmark of this food and cultural programme is to disseminate message of uniformity between public and private sectors with respect to enhanced Chinese stake in this region in the shape of foreign direct investment/joint ventures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC BRI PCJCCI business community CPEC Projects

Comments

200 characters

‘BRI becomes world’s broadest-based, largest platform for international cooperation’

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories