Attack on Khawar Maneka: ATC directs PTI lawyers to join probe

Fazal Sher Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers to join the investigation in a terrorism case registered against them regarding the attack on Khawar Maneka.

The Accountability Court judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, ordered all the accused to join the investigation and adjourned the hearing on pre-arrest bail application in the same case till Thursday (today).

At the start of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) informed the court that the accused had so far neither joined the investigation nor cooperated with them. The court provided the last opportunity to the accused for joining the investigation.

The representatives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and District Court Bars attended the hearing to express solidarity with the PTI lawyers.

The court ordered the accused to join the investigation and adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail till Thursday (today).

Police registered the first information report on May 29 at the complaint of the district court’s security in-charge under Section 7ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 147 (punishment for rioting),149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 384 (theft after preparation made for causing death).

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Maneka in the district courts’ premises. It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats, and kicked Khawar Maneka.

