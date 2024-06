ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs 27 billion for the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, revealed the Budget in Brief 2024-25.

According to the document, in 2023-24 the government initially earmarked Rs 13.1 billion for the health sector which was revised down to Rs 13.09 billion. The allocation in budget 2024-25 is a twofold increase over the revised health budget 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024