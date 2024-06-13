It’s not a ‘people-friendly’ budget: economist

KARACHI: Tough measures have been adopted in the federal budget 2024-25, and it is not at all a ‘people-friendly’ budget, said Ateeq ur Rehman, and economic and financial analyst.

He said the budget should have provided protection to the salaried class (the biggest contributor in the tax net); however, no relief has been given to them by reducing the imposed tax slabs. Tax is deducted at source on gross income and no expense is allowed in the computation of taxable income; rather it has been maintained at maximum, which is exorbitant, said Ateeq.

