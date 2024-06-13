AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

CPJ demands Punjab govt to swiftly repeal defamation law

CPJ Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed alarm on Tuesday that Punjab hastily enacted a defamation law that is likely to greatly restrict press freedom, and the country’s Supreme Court issued notices to 34 media outlets in connection with their programming.

On Saturday, June 8, acting Punjab governor and speaker of the provincial assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party member, approved a defamation law passed on May 20 despite concerns from journalists, human rights organizations, and opposition lawmakers, according to news reports.

The law, which is being challenged by journalists and press bodies in the Lahore High Court, replaces Punjab’s Defamation Ordinance, 2002 and loosely defines “defamation” and “broadcasting” to include social media platforms. Separately, on June 5, Pakistan’s Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to 34 news channels, asking them to explain, within two weeks, why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for airing press conferences by two parliamentarians who criticized the judiciary, according to multiple news reports.

The court issued the order while hearing a contempt case against the two parliamentarians, who questioned senior judges alleging the ISI was interfering in judicial matters.

“Pakistan’s Punjab government must swiftly repeal the recently enacted defamation law and ensure that any such legislation does not impinge on press freedom,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi. “The media must also be allowed to broadcast key political speeches and developments without interference or fear of reprisal.”

Under Punjab’s new defamation law, claimants may initiate legal action “without proof of actual damage or loss.” Penalties range from three million rupees (US $10,792) to punitive damages 10 times that amount. Tribunals may also order defendants to tender an unconditional apology or issue a directive to suspend or block the social media account or website where the alleged defamatory content was disseminated.

The law also mandates special tribunals, whose members will be appointed by the Punjab government in consultation with the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to adjudicate offences within 180 days.

According to Farieha Aziz, a freelance journalist and co-founder of the digital rights organization Bolo Bhi, the appointment procedure represented a conflict of interest because those who select tribunal members can also be complainants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Punjab government CPJ Defamation law

Comments

200 characters

CPJ demands Punjab govt to swiftly repeal defamation law

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories