Jun 13, 2024

Business & Finance

PRA likely to achieve its revenue target

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is on its way to achieve revenue target for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The PRA is currently collecting Punjab’s Sales Tax on Services, Infrastructure Development Cess and Workers’ Welfare Fund, which accounts for around 66% of Punjab’s Own Source Revenue (OSR). After the settlement of Civil Accounts of Punjab for the month of May, 2024, the PRA collected an amount of Rs20.18 billion on account of PSTS, Rs622 million for PIDC and Rs744 million for PWWF.

During the eleven months of the current financial year, the PRA contributed to the Punjab government exchequer, a total collection of Rs.206.5 billion, thus achieving around 90% of the assigned collection target at Rs.230 billion. The major contributor is Punjab Sales Tax on Services (PSTS) at Rs194.5 billion, followed by PWWF at Rs7.2 billion and PIDC at Rs4.7 billion.

The PRA spokesperson has attributed this achievement to its dedicated workforce and the cooperation of taxpayers across the province of Punjab. The spokesperson further added that the Authority continues to strive for excellence in revenue collection and aims to surpass the set target by the end of the financial year.

He said the Authority has also focused on the automation of its business processes for a paperless environment, integration of federal and provincial data bases, joined Single Sales Tax Return, mitigating any possible revenue leakage through introduction of more checks in Sales Tax Return and digitization initiatives like Electronic Invoice Management System (EIMS).

The spokesperson further added that the Authority is on the track of being a progressive and modern organization through use of information technology and frequent information sharing which will help PRA to increase its revenue through broadening of its tax base and verification of sales tax declaration.

