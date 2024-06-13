Environmental problems, food security challenges: ‘Strategy is needed to stop rampant expansion of cities

FAISALABAD: The rampant expansion of cities is turning lush green agricultural fields into cement and concrete residential colonies, creating not only environmental problems but also deepening the challenges of food security.

This was said by intellectual, writer and former MD of WASA Rashid Ahmad during his speech on launching of his autobiography titled “Gaon Se Shahr Tak.”

The event was organized in collaboration with the Department of Public Relations and Publications, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. In his message, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, lauded Rashid Ahmed’s book Village to Town. He said that in the book, not only his life experiences but also the problems of the country were discussed in a good manner. He said that a strategy has to be formulated to stop the rampant expansion of cities.

Former bureaucrat M Afsar Sajid and Public Relations and Publications Principal Officer UAF Dr M Jalal Arif were the chief guests.

Rashid Ahmed said that soil and gypsum should be used in the construction of houses, which are not only environmentally friendly, but they can also prevent the effects of heat and cold in a better way.

He said that our water problem is more important than electricity, unfortunately in 52 years we could not build any large dam even though nature has provided us with the best opportunities.

He said that the contracts with the IPPs should be reviewed and electricity should be purchased as per the requirement to get rid of the debt circular. He said that our generation has seen the most changes in the short period of the new history.

He said that unfortunately we have few friends around us, but our Facebook is full of friends. He said that we should take some time away from social media to spend with our children.

Sajid said that the author has created the space of his life experiences and guidance for people in a smooth style, which is filled with pearls of wisdom. He said that the book also provides guidance for making policy at the government level.

Arif said that this book provides new aspects of wisdom and also beautifully reflects the golden moments of our beautiful rural life. He said that instead of scientific reforms, his point of view has been explained in common language in the book, keeping in mind the ability of the general reader. Shahzad Baig while appreciating the efforts of the author expressed hope that the next issue of this book will be published soon. Khawar Randhawa said that Rashid efforts as former WASA MD have been appreciated by people from different walks of life and his efforts will be written in golden words. Safia Hayat, Izhar Gulzar, Shabbir Ahmed Qadri, Samiullah, Khawaja Islam and others also spoke on this occasion.

