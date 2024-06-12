Railways reduces fares by 25pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) in a bid to facilitate commuters has announced to reduce fares by 25 percent for passengers travelling during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

The discount will apply to all classes of regular passenger trains operated by Pakistan Railways, a spokesman of PR said on Tuesday.

The fare reduction initiative aims to facilitate citizens in celebrating Eid with their loved ones, promoting accessibility and affordability in rail travel across the country. However, the discount will not be applicable to the special Eid trains, which may operate during the holiday period.

The discount will be available exclusively for current bookings, providing passengers with an opportunity to secure their train tickets at reduced rates. Moreover, the reduced fares will be offered on all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

“We are delighted to announce this significant fare reduction as part of our commitment to serving the people of Pakistan,” stated a Pakistan Railways spokesperson. “By making rail travel more accessible and affordable, we hope to contribute to the joy and celebration of Eid for our passengers.”

Earlier on May 21, the Railways Department had announced a significant reduction in train fares for journeys up to 200 kilometres across various classes in view of the decline in diesel prices. The official notification regarding the fare reduction was issued and was effective immediately.

The fare reduction applied to train journeys ranging from one to 200 kilometres for all classes of trains, benefiting passengers travelling shorter distances. The most notable reductions were seen in the economy and AC classes.

