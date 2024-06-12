Via video link: Issuance of production order for IK hinted

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday hinted at issuing an order for presenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan before it via video link in six cases registered against him.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the bail plea of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi said that it would issue an order to present Khan via link before it.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

He informed the court that the senior counsel Salman Safdar will go to Adiala Jail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) for appearing before the Accountability Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing as his lead counsel was not available that day.

The court approved the PTI lawyer’s request and adjourned the hearing till June 26.

