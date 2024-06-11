HABIBMETRO partners with 1Link and Kuickpay

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO, 1Link and Kuickpay have entered into a tripartite agreement for bulk onboarding of online billers. This strategic collaboration promises to transform the onboarding process by making it fully automated with integrated systems.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate bulk onboarding of billers through HABIB METROusing Kuickpay and 1BILL integrated platforms. It will enable HABIBMETRO to simultaneously onboard multiple business customers onto the 1Link platform through a swift and efficient process.

During the ceremony, Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO, said, “We are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance the onboarding experience of our business clients.

HABIBMETRO’s collaboration with 1Link and Kuickpay will streamline the customer onboarding process by eliminating the need for additional KYC and scrutiny.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO, Aman Ullah Shaikh, Group Head Corporate Banking, HABIBMETRO, Jawad Shami, Head Transaction Banking, HABIBMETRO, Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, Saqib Ali Kazmi, CEO of KuickPay and Arbab Ali Khan, Managing Director, KuickPay, along with their respective teams at the 1LINK Headquarters.

This initiative is another testament to HABIBMETRO’s commitment to customer service excellence.

As a trusted institution in Pakistan’s financial landscape, HABIBMETRO serves millions of customers through a nationwide network of over 540 branches, including 217 dedicated Islamic Banking branches in more than 200 cities. HABIBMETRO is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which operates in 11 countries across four continents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024