Pakistan

Maryam greets PM on successful China visit

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on undertaking a successful visit to China. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tributes to Shehbaz Sharif for his endeavours being undertaken for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The chief minister said, “Under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, the national economy is treading on the road to progress and prosperity and the completion of CPEC projects will be expedited. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after undertaking a successful visit to UAE, paved the way for the country’s progress and prosperity by virtue of excellent diplomacy in China as well.”

The CM added, “Time has proved that China and other countries reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N.

The willingness of Chinese investors to contribute their valuable partnership to uplift Pakistan’s economy will open new avenues of economic progress. Pak-China relations are stronger like a cliff and lofty. The resolve of Pakistan and China to work in unison for peace and stability along with attaining progress and prosperity is highly praiseworthy.

The reduction in the prices of flour, bread and other essential edibles is welcoming. Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government is working day in and day out for the economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Maryam Nawaz CPEC PMLN CPEC Projects Punjab CM PM visit to China PM Shehbaz Sharif

