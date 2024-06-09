Harassment, threats: Brother of AJK ex-PM, others sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, sent Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas’s brother Sardar Afif Sagar and others to jail, besides discharging his two sons from a case registered against them on charges of harassment and hurling threats of dire consequences.

Police produced ex-AJK premier brother, son and others accused before the judicial magistrate for obtaining their physical remand in a case registered against them under sections 148,149, 406, and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Margalla police station on the complaint of a citizen, Shehraz Khan.

At the start of the hearing, police requested to grant judicial remand of Afif Sagar and grant of physical remand of the other accused. The court rejected the police request and sent all the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court also discharged from the case.

The court ordered to production all the accused before it on June 22. It is pertinent to mention here that the police registered a first information report (FIR) against Sardar Umar Tanveer, Sardar Usman Tanveer, Sardar Osama Tanveer, and Sardar Ahmed Tanveer, along with 15-20 of their associates on June 7 who were allegedly recklessly driving their vehicles and blocking the road beyond Jinnah Avenue.

According to the FIR, Sardar Afif Sagar, Sardar Umar Tanveer, Sardar Usman Tanveer, Sardar Osama Tanveer, and Sardar Ahmed Tanveer, along with 15-20 of their associates, were recklessly driving their vehicles and blocking the road beyond Jinnah Avenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024