Ban imposed on sale, purchase of sacrificial animals on thoroughfares

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has banned the sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore under Section 144.

According to the sources, selling of sacrificial animals is not allowed at any place except the eight designated cattle markets notified for selling sacrificial animals in Lahore. According to the notification, Section 144 has been implemented immediately, which will remain in force until June 20. It was implemented to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner Lahore wrote a letter to the home department for the implementation of Section 144 in public interest.

Among the eight cattle markets established by the Punjab government in Lahore are Shahpur Kanjran, LDA City Defense Road, Barki Road Paragon, Sagiyan Road, Sports Complex Ada Rakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sunder Road and New King Lane society cattle markets which are exempted from this ban.

