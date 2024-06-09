AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-09

Ban imposed on sale, purchase of sacrificial animals on thoroughfares

Safdar Rasheed Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has banned the sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore under Section 144.

According to the sources, selling of sacrificial animals is not allowed at any place except the eight designated cattle markets notified for selling sacrificial animals in Lahore. According to the notification, Section 144 has been implemented immediately, which will remain in force until June 20. It was implemented to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner Lahore wrote a letter to the home department for the implementation of Section 144 in public interest.

Among the eight cattle markets established by the Punjab government in Lahore are Shahpur Kanjran, LDA City Defense Road, Barki Road Paragon, Sagiyan Road, Sports Complex Ada Rakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sunder Road and New King Lane society cattle markets which are exempted from this ban.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Section 144 sacrificial animals Section 144 in Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Ban imposed on sale, purchase of sacrificial animals on thoroughfares

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

SECP proposes assessment of crops, livestock insurance

KP Sales Tax on Services Act: Attachment of accounts sans show-cause proposed

Read more stories