Two sons of ex-AJK PM arrested

ISLAMABAD: City police on Friday arrested former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas's two sons in a case registered against them on charges of harassment and hurling threats of dire consequences.

Police registered first information report (FIR) at the complaint of a citizen, Sheraz Khan under sections 148,149, 406, and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Sardar Ghufaf Saqeer, Sardar Umer Tanveer, Sardar Usman Tanveer, Sardar Usama Tanveer, and Sardar Ahmed Tanveer and others at Margalla Police Station.

The complainant told police that the above accused along with some unidentified persons disembarked from their cars and surrounded his car at Faisal Avenue near Sector F-8 signal and two of them pointed their guns towards him and threatened him with dire consequences.

