Adamjee Ins introduces crop insurance solution for farmers

LAHORE: Pakistan’s insurance leader, Adamjee Insurance, unveils a groundbreaking crop insurance solution, Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz. This revolutionary project empowers farmers and strengthens the nation’s agricultural backbone.

A critical contributor to Pakistan’s economy, agriculture accounts for 22.35% of GDP. Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz redefines crop insurance, offering farmers unmatched financial security across the entire crop cycle. Unlike traditional policies, it covers all incurred expenses, shielding against natural disasters, serving as a vital safety net in unforeseen situations.

Recognising the importance of accessibility, Adamjee Insurance is taking proactive steps. To extend its reach and educate farmers about Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz, the company has strategically expanded its penetration in key rural areas by developing its sales presence through Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz starting from southern Punjab and aiming to spread it across mainstream agriculture-cultivated areas of Pakistan.

These dedicated offices serve as hubs to raise awareness about the comprehensive benefits of crop insurance and facilitate easy access for farmers, ensuring they can leverage this critical financial tool.

“We are not merely insuring crops; we are investing in the future of Pakistan’s agriculture,” asserted CEO & MD Muhammad Ali Zeb. “This financial security cultivates a more resilient agricultural sector, directly contributing to Pakistan’s long-term food security and economic stability.”

