SAU announces setup of foundation, farmers’ registration

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

HYDERABAD: In a groundbreaking move, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has announced the establishment of a foundation comprising retired professors, officers, and employees. This initiative, under the university’s supervision, aims to significantly contribute to agricultural development.

Addressing the farewell ceremony of the retiring Director of Admissions, Ahmed Khan Mangi, Dr. Marri unveiled ambitious plans to register over 12,000 farmers. This effort is designed to support farmers through outreach programs facilitated by agricultural graduates, providing them with essential resources such as seeds, nurseries, animal breeding, and modern agricultural technology.

Dr. Marri emphasized that the foundation will be modelled after successful initiatives like the Green Pakistan Drive, NLC, and Fauji Foundation. “We aim to leverage the experience of our senior professors and officers, and various projects will enable effective fundraising,” he stated.

Highlighting the university's responsibility towards its 10,000 enrolled students, Dr. Marri noted that SAU recently registered progressive farmers during the Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas and signed MoUs with them. “Our future plans include registering 12,000 farmers across the country, with a focus on Sindh,” he added.

Dr. Marri reiterated that SAU is a responsible institution with stakeholders holding high expectations. He stressed the need for the university's academic and research efforts to be closely linked with the farming community.

“Over the past three years, we have introduced new degree programs, faculty and staff development initiatives, capacity building, and international linkages. Our budget and internal resources have seen a significant increase, and our infrastructure has improved considerably,” he elaborated. Dr. Marri expressed optimism that SAU will soon overcome financial challenges and achieve the status of one of the top developed universities in the country.

