Pakistan Museum of Natural History: Foundation stone laid for new blocks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that despite the economic difficulties, the government is committed to academic development in the country.

The minister stated this while addressing the event of laying the foundation stone of the new Blocks of Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Islamabad.

The minister said that this foundation stone is the beginning of a new journey towards the future where knowledge, discovery and appreciation of nature will find a new home in the Pakistan Museum of Natural History.

He further said that the Pakistan Museum of Natural History has the status of a knowledge centre which fulfils the needs of researchers, academicians, students, and the general public and creates awareness among them about the natural environment.

The federal minister said that despite the economic difficulties and the problems faced, the government is investing in this project, which reiterates that the government is committed to academic development in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024