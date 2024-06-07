CM, Nawaz meet UAE ambassador

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met HE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of UAE during which matters concerning promotion of trade relations between the two countries came under discussion.

The announcement by UAE for making an investment in Pakistan was welcomed in the meeting.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Mian Nawaz Sharif expressed their gratitude on the UAE announcement for making 10 billion dollars investment in Pakistan.

