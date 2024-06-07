AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Malaysian palm oil futures gain on higher crude oil prices

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures closed more than 1% higher on Thursday, tracking gains in the crude oil market, while traders awaited export and production data from the world’s second-biggest producer for more cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 55 ringgit, or 1.4%, higher at 3,961 ringgit ($844.20) per metric ton.

The contract lost 3.8% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop since May 31 last year. “It is getting a bargain buying based on some support levels after the correction in prices and now, the energy prices are higher in Asian hours, so it is providing further support,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“Key buyer India is gradually increasing its purchases and China is also active in the market. We expect prices to go up from here.” India’s palm oil imports rose 12.4% in May from the previous month to reach a four-month high as a recent price correction led to higher purchases, five dealers told Reuters.

Crude oil extended gains from the previous session amid growing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.2%, while its palm oil contract added 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.5%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

