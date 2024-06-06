T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan post 160-run target for USA

Pakistan stumbled to 159/7 in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against the USA hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

After being put into bat on a tough pitch, the Greenshirts were 26/3 in the fifth over, losing Mohammad Rizwan (9), Usman Khan (3), and Fakhar Zaman (11), before Babar Azam and Shadab Khan steadied the innings.

The duo added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab Khan was dismissed for 40. His wicket opened the floodgates once again, as Pakistan lost Azam Khan (0), Babar Azam (44), and Iftikhar Ahmed (21) in quick succession.

However, a late flurry from Shaheen Shah Afridi (20* off 11) carried the total 159/7.

Earlier, the USA opted to bowl first against Pakistan.

“Chasing here is easier,” said the USA captain Monank Patel when asked for the reason to bowl first.

“The way we chased down total was entertaining. Have momentum, and want to continue that. Excited for this challenge.”

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, also fancied bowling in “Test match conditions” as he entered the game with four fast bowlers.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan